Ideological battle: INDIA fields ex-SC judge B. Sudershan Reddy in vice-presidential polls
Reddy served as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005, was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2007 and retired in 2011
Two days after the NDA named Maharashtra governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the post of Vice President of India, the INDIA bloc on 19 August, Tuesday, announced former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy as its nominee for the election scheduled for 9 September.
“All INDIA bloc parties have unanimously decided to field a common candidate. I am happy that all Opposition parties have agreed to one name. This is a big achievement for democracy,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while making the announcement.
Hailing Reddy’s credentials, Kharge added, “We all know how he stood for the poor and defended the Constitution. This is an ideological battle, and that is why we are contesting unitedly.”
Reddy, who began his judicial career at the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995, went on to serve as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2007 and retired in 2011. Later, in 2013, he was appointed as Goa’s first Lokayukta, the state’s anti-corruption ombudsman.
He “embodies the values that guided our country's freedom movement and shaped our Constitution and democracy”, said Kharge, adding that Sudershan Reddy “has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic, and political justice. His judgements reflect his commitment to the poor and vulnerable, upholding the Constitution and fundamental rights”.
The vice-presidential election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on 21 July, citing health reasons. He had assumed office on 11 August 2022, and his five-year term was to end in 2027.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed confidence that Sudershan Reddy shall win the election, while at the same time wondering why former vice president Dhankhar resigned so abruptly and said he prayed to the Almighty for his health and safety since he has not been seen since he stepped down.
The NDA candidate, C.P. Radhakrishnan, has been the governor of Maharashtra since July 2024. He has previously held gubernatorial posts in Jharkhand, Telangana and Puducherry as well. A long-time BJP leader, he headed the party’s Tamil Nadu unit between 2004 and 2007 and represented Coimbatore in the Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2004. He is also a former RSS functionary.
BJP president J.P. Nadda had earlier expressed hope that Radhakrishnan would be elected unopposed, fuelling speculation of a consensus candidate. However, the Opposition’s decision to field Reddy has set the stage for a stiff contest.
The vice president of India is elected by an electoral college comprising both elected and nominated Members of Parliament, from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha.
Unlike the presidential polls, state legislators do not participate. Voting is conducted through secret ballot, with MPs ranking candidates in order of preference.
For the upcoming election, the electoral college includes 233 elected and 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, along with 543 Lok Sabha MPs— making up a total strength of 788. The majority mark stands at 394.
Sudershan Reddy’s nomination will formally be filed on 21 August.
