Ideological battle: INDIA fields ex-SC judge B. Sudershan Reddy in vice-presidential polls

Two days after the NDA named Maharashtra governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the post of Vice President of India, the INDIA bloc on 19 August, Tuesday, announced former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy as its nominee for the election scheduled for 9 September.

“All INDIA bloc parties have unanimously decided to field a common candidate. I am happy that all Opposition parties have agreed to one name. This is a big achievement for democracy,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while making the announcement.

Hailing Reddy’s credentials, Kharge added, “We all know how he stood for the poor and defended the Constitution. This is an ideological battle, and that is why we are contesting unitedly.”