Idgah Maidan row: Hindu activists to observe bandh in B'luru today

Chamarajpet locality is home to sizable number of Muslims and is considered as one of the sensitive regions in Bengaluru. Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan represents the constituency. Hindu activists have warned him that he is not MLA for one religion and asked him not to provoke Hindus. They have also maintained that he will have to face consequences if he continues backdoor games regarding Idgah Maidan. MLA Zameer Ahmad had committed himself to retain the Idgah Maidan as a playground.



With the BBMP elections around the corner and the state entering the election year, the authorities are concerned about the development.



Meanwhile, the Hindu organisations have sought permission from BBMP to erect temporary stalls to sell Lord Ganesh's idols in the disputed Idgah Maidan. The civic agency had denied permission to hold the International Yoga Day earlier in the Maidan.



The Waqf Board has clarified that it would hoist the Tricolour during Independence Day. However, the Hindu activists are demanding permission to celebrate Hindu festivals there as well.