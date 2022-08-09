If BJP allowed to become stronger, people may lose their voting right: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj on Tuesday alleged that people may lose their right to vote if the BJP is allowed to become stronger as he accused the ruling party of undermining the country's democratic institutions and the Constitution.

He said there are some countries where "no voting takes place" and in sweeping remarks questioned the electoral system in China and Russia.



"Is there any election in the neighbouring country of China. If you go beyond, are there any elections in Russia? In Pakistan, the Army rules the roost and install in power whoever they want to. Are there any elections in Myanmar and its surrounding countries? So, be careful," Yadav said during an event at Jhauva village on August Kranti Diwas.