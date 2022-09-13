If FM not concerned at retail inflation, she doesn't represent average family: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over retail inflation rising to 7 per cent, saying if she doesn't see "red" even now, it can be concluded that she does not represent the average family in India.

After declining for three months, retail inflation rose to 7 per cent in August due to higher food prices.

"Only a few days ago, the Honourable FM said that inflation was not a 'red-lettered priority' for her. India's retail inflation surged to 7 per cent yesterday. Food inflation is 7.62 per cent," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"If the Honourable FM doesn't see 'red' even now, we can only conclude that she does not represent the average family in India," the former finance minister said.