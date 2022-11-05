If I am country's biggest 'thug', why did you accept Rs 50 cr from me? Conman Sukesh tears into Kejriwal

Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has come down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national Convernor, Arvind Kejriwal, asking him a series of questions in an open letter.



"If I am country's biggest thug on what basis did you accept Rs 50 crore from me and offered me Rajya Sabha seat," he asked the Delhi Chief Minister in a letter released by him on Friday.



Sukesh said that he had also filed a fresh complaint with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor against Kerjwal, AAP leaders Kailash Gehlot and Satyendra Jain.





"So hence Kejriwal ji, before pointing your finger towards me and trying to make the issue political and diverting the topic in peoplea's mind, now it is time you will be answerable to law as I will submit evidence of every transaction and conversation between you, me and other associates of yours. I don't think I will back up," he further said.