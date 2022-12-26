If moral policing stops, communal murders in Karnataka will end: Siddaramaiah

He even alleged that the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is used selectively.



"Some are booked under UAPA while others involved in similar crimes are not. Book everyone indulged in such crime under UAPA without discrimination," Sidaramaiah demanded the government.



The former chief minister expressed concerns over the rising cases of murders with communal colour and moral policing in the coastal region, and asked the government to act tough against the accused.



Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy rejected the charges saying that the police were registering cases under suitable provisions of the law depending on the cases.



"When it comes to compensation, we cannot give compensation to criminals. Victim is different and the criminal is different. If someone is a victim, then the government has to give compensation but those who are involved in various crimes, it cannot be given," Madhuswamy said.



Regarding moral policing issues raised by the Opposition, the minister said the government will stop it.



"I don't know whether it is moral policing or immoral policing but we will certainly stop it. We have not given any free hand as has been said by Khader," Madhuswamy said.



"If a crime has taken place, then the police will act... We never support any moral policing," the minister said.