If opposition's JPC demand is put in the bin, sadly bills will be passed in the din: Congress

"There is no middle path that has been found, there has been no communication between the government and the opposition parties. Absolutely none. There has been one attempt made by the Speaker and one attempt made by the (Rajya Sabha) chairman, but no attempt is made by the ruling party to work out a compromise," he also said.



Ramesh noted that the Rajya Sabha chairman during his meeting with the opposition parties did not give any formula for a compromise and only told them to be less rigid.



"The question of an apology by Rahul Gandhi is an academic issue because they got him disqualified," Ramesh quipped, junking the ruling party's demand for an apology from the Congress leader.



Ramesh said the government's move to send key bills to select committees instead of standing committees is "absolutely identical" to its earlier decision to term some bills as money bills which do not require the assent of Rajya Sabha, where the BJP did not enjoy a majority then.