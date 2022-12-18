If politics be food of love, march on: 88-year-old Cong worker walks the miles in Bharat Jodo Yatra

"I spoke with Rahul Gandhi and told him, 'Sau ke baad koi ginti nahi hoti aur haath jodne ke baad koi galti nahi',” Mishra said, stressing that mistakes will be forgiven if you are contrite. “So what if Congress made mistakes, the way you are walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the results of this will be there to see." In his view, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will bring about "huge change" in the country. Hitting out at the current leadership of the BJP, he said, "The BJP is not there anymore. It ended with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. These people of RSS, they want to spread Hindutva and want to destroy everything. They sidelined the BJP and took over." Mishra also alleged that the current dispensation has destroyed the youth with unemployment, troubled farmers and is carrying out "mindless" privatisation. He believes the Congress will return to power and Rahul Gandhi will one day be prime minister. "In this difficult time, this kind of person is the need of the hour. He is pure and a true soldier of the party. In my talks with him, I gauged that he is a fine man." The former Congress chief holds the octogenarian in high regard and often checks on his well being, Congress leaders said. Mishra stressed that the yatra is for inclusivity. “When a part of the body does not work properly we give medicines, so this is a medicine for the BJP.” "The Congress is the spinal cord of the country, if some body part has a problem, the body may still function but it cannot function without the spinal cord," he said. Referring to the the massive crowd that had gathered on Friday when the yatra marked 100 days, Mishra is convinced the "storm" will yield results.