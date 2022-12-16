If required, will summon Bengal Education Minister in teachers' scam: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Friday said that, if necessary, it may summon West Bengal Education Minister, Bratya Basu to the court in relation to the decision on the termination of services of teachers illegally appointed in state-run schools, depriving eligible ones of consideration.



A bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhay even went to the extent of observing that finally the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) might turn out to be the "culprit" behind such irregularities.



"If the commission wants to terminate the services of the illegally recruited candidates, it can easily do that. What is the hurdle here? The commission has the authority to do so. If the commission is unable to do anything in the matter, then, if necessary, the state Education Minister might have to be summoned," Justice Gangopadhyay observed.