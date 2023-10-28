If voted to power in Mizoram, Cong will pass new Bill protecting land, forests: Jairam Ramesh

Congress on Saturday once again accused the Centre of bulldozing amendments to the Forest Conservation Act during the monsoon session of Parliament, while promising that the first session of the new Legislative Assembly of Mizoram led by the Congress will pass a new Bill that guarantees to protect the land, the forests and the rights of the tribal people of the state.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Modi government bulldozed amendments to the Forest Conservation Act during the monsoon session of the Parliament that evoked tremendous opposition and outrage across the country, even more so in the Northeast."

"The Indian National Congress promises that the first session of the new Legislative Assembly of Mizoram led by the Congress party will pass a new Bill that guarantees to protect the land, the forests and the rights of the tribal people of the state. As forests are part of the concurrent list, this Bill will be sent to the President of India for assent under the provision of Article 254(2)," the Congress leader, who is in Mizoram, said.