'Ignorance of law is ok?' SC asks Gujarat police officers in Kheda flogging case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday admonished four Gujarat police personnel accused of publicly flogging five Muslim men in 2022, while staying contempt proceedings against them.

The Supreme Court asked the police what authority they had to tie people to poles and flog them. “Since when do you have an authority under law to tie people to poles and beat them?” questioned Justice B.R. Gavai while hearing the policemen's appeal challenging the Gujarat High Court order sentencing them to 14 days' imprisonment.

A bench of justices Gavai and Sandeep Mehta were hearing the appeal by four police personnel against their 14-day sentence for contempt of court and violating guidelines about detaining and interrogating suspects.

Criticising the officials for their actions, justice Mehta said, "What kind of atrocities are these? Tying people to a pole, beating them in public view and taking videos. Then you want this court to intervene."

The high court had stayed the execution of its 14 October 2023 order for three months to enable the police personnel to appeal.

Appearing for the policemen, senior advocate Siddarth Dave said the police were facing criminal prosecution, departmental proceedings, and an inquiry by the National Human Rights Commission. When Dave claimed that there was no wilful disobedience, justice Gavai wondered whether ignorance of law could be a valid defence.