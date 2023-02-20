IIIT-Delhi, AIIMS will work together in AI, ML, biomedical research

AIIMS Director, Prof. Srinivas said, that it was a platform for getting together faculties with diverse domains from two top notch institutions and facilitating them to converge towards attaining objectives which may have a direct impact on patient health care and research in multiple areas.



Dr. Tavpritesh Sethi, Head of the Centre of Excellence in Healthcare at IIIT-Delhi said that AIIMS and IIIT-Delhi have jointly pioneered numerous AI solutions including predictive models for sepsis, gastrointestinal tuberculosis and antimicrobial resistance among others.



This new initiative expands the scope to the development of an indigenous sandbox environment for developing and validating artificial intelligence solutions that will positively impact patient care delivery and biomedical research in India, Sethi said.