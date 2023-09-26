IIM Indore team to help elevate Lucknow’s Chikankari into global product

A team from IIM Indore, is currently trying to find out ways through which Lucknow’s chikankari work can be turned into a global product under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme.

This is in pursuance to an agreement signed between the district administration and IIM Indore in July.

The report of the study is expected to be presented by the end of this year.

The team on Sunday, 24 September, visited a training centre in Sarojini Nagar to take stock of the status of the MoU signed in July.

Prof Bhavani Shankar and Naveen K. Rai of IIM Indore were other members of the team.