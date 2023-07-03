IISc's reputation damaged: Academicians, students protest cancellation of discussion on UAPA

More than 500 scientists, academicians and students have written to the Bengaluru-based IISc expressing dismay over the cancellation of a discussion on anti-terror law UAPA that was to be led by student activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita.

In their letter, they said "regardless of one's perspective, such discussions are crucial in a functioning democracy", and the move has damaged the institution's reputation globally.

Besides students and academicians in the country, the signatories to the letter included some from foreign institutions such as Michigan State University, University of California, Cornell University, Imperial College London, University of Cambridge, Seoul National University and Princeton University.