IIT Bombay student's death: Hostel mate remanded to judicial custody

Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, died allegedly by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the IITB campus in suburban Powai on February 12.



According to police, two days before his death, Solanki had allegedly made a communal remark in a conversation with Khatri following which the 19-year-old threatened Solanki with a paper cutter. Solanki was visibly scared by this incident and had suffered from a fever that night, police claimed.



In their remand application submitted to the court on Saturday seeking further custody of Khatri, police said that Solanki had sent WhatsApp messages to Khatri apologising for the remark and saying that he was going back home and leaving Mumbai.