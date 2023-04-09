IIT Bombay student's death: Mumbai Police arrest his batchmate

The Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested a batchmate of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki in connection with the alleged abetment of his suicide, an official said on Sunday.





The accused, identified as Arman Khatri, and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and both were batchmates, he said.



In a purported suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, Solanki had mentioned that "Arman has killed me", the official said.