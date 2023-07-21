IIT Delhi declares fifth tower of Chintels Paradiso uninhabitable

Yet another tower of the Chintels Paradiso Society here has been declared unsafe for habitation by IIT Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

This is the fifth tower in the residential complex in Sector 109 here which was declared unsafe by IIT Delhi in the audit report it submitted to the district administration on Wednesday.

Hitesh Kumar Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, said IIT's report will be made public and an evacuation notice will also be issued soon.

Of the nine towers at the complex, the engineering institute has completed the structural audit for all but one, Meena said, adding that the audit report for tower J is awaited, he said.