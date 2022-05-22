IIT-JEE to go global and be open to students from 25 nations, from US to Vietnam

Under the Union government's Institution of Eminence scheme, many universities have been given the status of Institute of Eminence. Foreign students are attracted towards the Institute of Eminence in the country.



According to former IIT Professor D.K. Sharma, every year, thousands of foreign nationals come to the country to take admission in Indian universities.



However, the process of admission of foreign students in Indian institutions is still limited to only a few universities in the country. But now efforts are being made to give it a wider form. Definitely, its benefit will be seen.



According to Professor C.S. Kandpal, after JEE MAINS, JEE ADVANCE examination is conducted. On the basis of the results of the JEE Advance, 23 IIT, 31 NIT, 23 Triple IT offer 40,00 seats.



Last year, in the JEE-Advanced Paper 1 and Paper 2, around 14,1699 candidates appeared.



Around 41,862 candidates had qualified for the JEE-Advance 2021. Of the qualified, 6,452 were women.



Significantly, 13 different languages have been approved for important examinations like JEE. Students aspiring to do engineering can take examinations in their mother tongue under this facility.



This year, the JEE-Mains examination will be conducted in June and July in two phases. The first phase of JEE Mains exam is starting from June 20. JEE Advanced Test will be conducted for the students who are successful in JEE Mains.



However, in many engineering colleges and technical educational institutions, admissions are provided on the basis of JEE Mains merit. In such cases, foreign and NRI students can also be admitted on the basis of JEE Mains exam.