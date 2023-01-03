IIT-K and Apollo hospital tie up for collabortive research

"With two medical colleges, a medical school in the UK, an Apollo University and 20 institutions providing advanced training in Nursing and Hospital Administration, Ph.D programmes and 625 DNB seats in specialities and super specialities, we look forward to our experience and expertise adding value to the innovative research done at IIT Kanpur. The collaboration will provide teaching and research opportunities to those inside and outside the Apollo ecosystem."



Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, said, "Being a research and educational institution of national importance, IIT Kanpur has consistently invested in imparting and undertaking cutting-edge multi-disciplinary research in science, technology and engineering in association with industry and other institutions. The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology that is coming up at IIT Kanpur is in line with IIT Kanpur's endeavour to bring about a paradigm shift by merging medical research and technological innovations in the country."