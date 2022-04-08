IIT Madras launches indigenously developed polycentric prosthetic knee

Through Mobility India, extensive clinical trials have been conducted in various geographical settings. The feedback has ensured that the design is user-centric and functional in different environments. Users instantly recognise the stable nature of the knee. The ability of the user to let go of the safety of parallel bars in the very first trial is a testimony to the performance of the knee.



It is also customisable stability adjustment depending on the user's need and provides frictional swing control adjustment for different walking speeds.



IIT Madras' TTK Centre had previously developed and commercialised Arise - the country's first standing wheelchair - and NeoFly-NeoBolt - active wheelchair and motorised add-on for seamless indoor-outdoor mobility.