IIT Mandi develops method to assess earthquake-prone structures in Himalayas

A numerical study was also carried out to establish guidelines for counting the number of stories in hilly buildings for their RVS. Further, based on the vulnerable characteristics present in buildings, an improved RVS method was proposed.



The methodology developed for screening buildings is a simple single-page RVS form that does not require much expertise to fill. It takes into account the various vulnerability attributes that are unique to the buildings in the case study region.



Calculations made using these observations produce a seismic vulnerability score for buildings, which differentiates vulnerable buildings from the more robust ones, and allows better decision-making for maintenance and repair.



The computation process is designed such that it minimises the possibility of human bias or subjectivity of the assessor in scoring a building.



While talking about the benefits of the research, scholar Aggarwal said, "We have shown that the proposed method is useful for segregating reinforced concrete buildings in hilly regions according to the damage that they are expected to experience in the event of an earthquake."



The assessment of buildings in the Himalayan region is urgent and essential not only because of the region's general earthquake vulnerability but also because a big earthquake is expected anytime due to the "seismic gap" of the past two centuries.