IL&FS gets NCLAT approval for making over Rs 16,000 cr interim payout to creditors

"While granting approval by the new board, the approval shall contain all details of interim distribution, including the name of the creditors and the amounts which shall be provided to the creditors under the interim distribution and only after comprehensive approval by the new board, interim distribution shall be implemented."



If it is found that creditors have by way of interim distribution received an amount more than what such creditor ought to have received, the excess amount shall be liable to be returned, failing which the same may be recovered from such creditor either by way of adjustment at the time of final distribution or otherwise, the order added.



With this order, major beneficiaries would be public funds such as provident funds, insurance funds, pension funds, and army welfare funds, the company said.