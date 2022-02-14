National

Ilker Ayci appointed CEO & MD of Air India

Tata Sons on Monday said former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci has been appointed the CEO and MD of Air India

Tata Sons on Monday said former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci has been appointed the CEO and MD of Air India.

The Air India board met on Monday afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci, with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a special invitee, and approved his appointment, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, Tata Sons said in a statement.

