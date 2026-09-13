Illegal coal mine collapses in Dhanbad; 3 killed, several feared trapped
Local reports say illegally mined coal is transported to nearby markets on motorcycles
Three people were killed and several others are feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Sunday morning, a labour union leader said.
The incident occurred around 7 am in Keshalpur Kumharpatti, under the Ramkanali OP area of Katras, when the upper section of an unauthorised mine tunnel suddenly caved in.
Vimalesh Chaubey, regional president of the National Colliery Mazdoor Union, said several men and women had entered the tunnel to cut and collect coal when the collapse occurred.
“Some men and women had gone into the illegal tunnel to cut and pick coal. The upper part of the tunnel suddenly collapsed, burying several people under the debris,” Chaubey said.
Following the collapse, local residents rushed to the site and began clearing the debris with spades, pickaxes and other tools. Three people were confirmed dead, while three injured workers were rescued and taken to a nearby nursing home for treatment, Chaubey said.
Several others are still feared trapped beneath the debris, prompting intensified rescue efforts at the site.
The collapse has once again highlighted concerns over unauthorised coal mining in parts of Dhanbad, where illegal extraction is reportedly carried out through makeshift underground tunnels.
According to local reports, coal extracted from such mines is transported and sold in nearby markets, with motorcycles reportedly being used to move the illegally mined coal.
Police reached the site after the incident and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse. Authorities are also monitoring the rescue operation as efforts continue to determine whether additional people remain trapped underground.
The number of people still missing has not yet been officially confirmed.
With IANS inputs