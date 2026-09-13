Illegal coal mine collapses in Dhanbad; 3 killed, several feared trapped

Three people were killed and several others are feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Sunday morning, a labour union leader said.

The incident occurred around 7 am in Keshalpur Kumharpatti, under the Ramkanali OP area of Katras, when the upper section of an unauthorised mine tunnel suddenly caved in.

Vimalesh Chaubey, regional president of the National Colliery Mazdoor Union, said several men and women had entered the tunnel to cut and collect coal when the collapse occurred.

“Some men and women had gone into the illegal tunnel to cut and pick coal. The upper part of the tunnel suddenly collapsed, burying several people under the debris,” Chaubey said.