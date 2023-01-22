Illegal coal mining may push WB's Raniganj towards Joshimath-like crisis

"In case of Joshimath the entire area is highly prone to land-subsidence. However, in the case of Raniganj, those areas are prone to land subsidence where there are constructions over such abandoned mines which have not been properly filled up. So, the land-subsidence nature in Raniganj area will be in a scattered manner unlike Joshimath. Still the apprehension of loss of life and property is there," Mitra explained.



Columnist and a veteran observer of the coal sector, Sunil Mukhopadhyay, said that since the abandoned mines of Coal India Limited in the Raniganj area are not filled up with the mixture of sand-soil-water adequately, such abandoned mines become the easy target for the smugglers for illegal coal mining.



"When regular mining takes place, the coal is excavated leaving pillars of coal blocks, which act as the support for the land over the undergrounds. Now it is the duty of the coal excavating entity to fill up the gaps between the pillars after abandoning the mines with that sand-soil-water mixture, so that the illegal miners are unable to target those coal-block pillars for illegal excavation.