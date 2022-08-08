Bulldozer removes illegal structures outside politician Shrikant Tyagi's Noida flat

The demolition outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority, an official told PTI.



Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.