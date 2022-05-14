Illegal structures, scant regard for fire safety norms led to loss of lives in fires in Delhi

In March this year, seven people were killed in a fire that ravaged several shanties in Gokumpuri.



In December 2019, the Anaj Mandi blaze claimed 44 lives, making it the most severe fire incident in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that claimed 59 lives and left over 100 injured in June, 1997.



The Uphaar theatre in the posh Green Park area was screening Bollywood film "Border" and several families were there to catch the movie featuring Sunny Deol on its release day -- June 13, 1997.



But the movie outing turned into a mayhem as a massive blaze broke out during the 3 pm show.



Days after the Anaj Mandi blaze, the national capital woke up to another fire tragedy, which claimed the lives of nine people.



A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area, killing nine people, including three children.



Fourteen years after the Uphaar tragedy, a fire broke out at a meeting organised for transgenders in Nand Nagri, where almost 10,000 people had gathered, leaving 14 dead and nearly 30 injured.



In July 2017, four members of a family, including two children, died due to asphyxiation and two others were injured while trying to escape the early morning blaze at a four-storey building in the Dilshad Garden area.



The family had celebrated the birthday of their 12-year-old daughter a day before the tragedy.



The girl was killed while she was trying to escape the fire with her father, grandfather and younger brother.