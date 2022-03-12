Illicit liquor in Andhra town claims 18 lives in a week

Consumption of spurious liquor has claimed 18 lives in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district during the last one week. Two persons succumbed on Saturday, taking the death toll to 18 in Jangareddygudem town even as officials from various departments were conducting an investigation.



According to officials, a man identified as Anil died at a hospital early Saturday, while hours later Upendra, a native of Odisha, succumbed at Jangareddygudem Government Hospital.



The condition of another person Varadaraju is stated to be critical. He is undergoing treatment at Guntur Government Hospital.



Meanwhile, officials of the Revenue, Police, Excise, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Medical and Health departments were conducting an inquiry into the cause of deaths. The teams were visiting the houses of the victims to gather details as part of the investigation.



Nagalakshmi, whose husband Appa Rao (46) died three days ago, lodged a complaint with the police. She alleged that he died due to consumption of contaminated arrack. Police began a probe into her complaint.