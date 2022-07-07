I'm everything that is not 'commercial': Nagesh Kukunoor

Asked if he believes the show was a full-circle moment for him, the filmmaker admitted, saying, "It is more from the point of actually going back to Hyderabad to shoot something as extensive as this. In terms of exploring the city, the answer is yes because the stories were set in such different strata of society that I actually got a chance to truly explore Hyderabad in a way that I haven't actively done at least in the last decade or so."



The Telugu language show is the second of the three Indian adaptations of the original series "Modern Love", based on The New York Times' eponymous column.



"Modern Love Hyderabad" comes months after the release of the Hindi version "Modern Love Mumbai" and will be followed up by the Tamil edition, titled "Modern Love Chennai".



Kukunoor, who also serves as the showrunner, has directed three shorts in the anthology -- "My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner", "Fuzzy Purple and Full of Thorns" and "Why Did She Leave Me There ?"



The director revealed that when producer-creator Elahe Hiptoola approached him for the series, he had straight away declined it.



"I said no because I just hate love stories. I had no clue what the show was about. But she said 'Don't say no right away, why don't you watch this show on Amazon?'



"When I saw season one of the original 'Modern Love' and especially the very first episode, I absolutely fell in love with it because this was not just about the cliched love stories or man-woman relationships. It was just so much more and explored so many different relationships. So, I was sold," he said.



"Modern Love Hyderabad" features an ensemble cast of Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathi, Naresh, Malvika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad, Ulka Gupta and Rag Mayur. It will premiere on Prime Video Friday.