Imambara in MP's Dhar handed over to PWD, Muslim body moves Supreme Court

District authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar have handed over the controversial imambara at Hatwada in the area to the state Public Works Department (PWD) in compliance with a court order, police said on Thursday.

The tazia committee of Muslims said it has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the handover.

An imambara is a congregation hall used by the Muslim community during religious gatherings and mourning ceremonies, particularly during the Islamic month of Muharram.

"The property measuring more than 1,100 square feet was handed over to the PWD on Wednesday and a thick security cover has been thrown around it," superintendent of police Manoj Singh told PTI.

A Special Armed Force and Special Task Force of the state police and drone cameras are keeping an eye on and around the imambara, he said.

"As women from Muslim community visit the imambara to offer prayers on Thursdays, the police kept a tight vigil today in the sensitive area," Singh said.

The imambara property of the government was with the Tazia committee for decades. Around 1973, the committee got it only for some days during the Muharram for preparing tazias (a symbolic replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain), he added.