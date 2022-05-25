IMD advises fishermen in north Gujarat not to enter sea from May 27 to 29

With strong winds likely to blow over the north Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian sea for three days from Friday.



There is no such warning for fishermen at the south Gujarat coast during the period, the IMD said in a release.



"Strong winds with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail along and off the north Gujarat coast from May 27-29, 2022. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off north Gujarat coast from May 27 to May 29," it said.