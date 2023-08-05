IMD forecasts rainfall across India, northeast to witness increased activity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 4-5 days, while an increase in rainfall activity is expected over the northeast in the coming five days.

In a bulletin released by the weather forecast agency, it said that in Northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread, with isolated heavy rainfall.

This is expected in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh from Saturday to August 9, in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana-Chandigarh on Saturday and Sunday, in Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu on Saturday.