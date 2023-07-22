IMD issues 'red alert': heavy rainfall set to deluge Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat on July 23
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a "red-alert", predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat on July 23.
In the bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that in northwest India, light to moderate to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over various states on specific dates.
On July 23 and 24, the rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while on July 25 and 26, it is likely over Punjab.
Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi will experience rainfall on July 22, 24, 25, and 26, and Uttar Pradesh can expect rainfall on July 24 and 25. West Rajasthan will see rainfall on July 25, and East Rajasthan on July 23, 24, and 26.
"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also predicted for certain areas. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand might experience heavy rainfall on July 25, and 26, Punjab and West Rajasthan on Saturday, and East Rajasthan on July 25," it said.
It also predicted that in central India, the region is expected to receive light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the next five days. In west India, the IMD forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.
"The Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will experience this from July 23 to 26, Saurashtra & Kutch on July 24, and Gujarat Region on July 23. Mumbai may also experience continued isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days," said the IMD.
The IMD said that south India is expected to have light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over specific regions. “The Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana can expect this till July 24, Coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema from July 24 to 26, South Interior Karnataka on July 24, and 26, and North Interior Karnataka on July 23. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will likely experience this on July 23,” it said.
For East India, the IMD forecasts light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha till July 24, and isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on July 24.
"Furthermore, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on July 25 and 26,” it said. “Northeast India, the region will experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during Saturday and July 26, over Assam and Meghalaya during July 22 to 24 and 26, and over Arunachal Pradesh during July 22 to 24," it said.
