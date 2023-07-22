IMD issues 'red alert': heavy rainfall set to deluge Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat on July 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a "red-alert", predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat on July 23.

In the bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that in northwest India, light to moderate to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over various states on specific dates.

On July 23 and 24, the rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while on July 25 and 26, it is likely over Punjab.

Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi will experience rainfall on July 22, 24, 25, and 26, and Uttar Pradesh can expect rainfall on July 24 and 25. West Rajasthan will see rainfall on July 25, and East Rajasthan on July 23, 24, and 26.