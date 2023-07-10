IMD issues yellow alert for rain in Delhi

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees, the weatherman predicted.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. in the morning was recorded at 95 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded 107 mm of rainfall.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is forecasted to be above 32 degrees and below 36, and minimum temperature is stated to be less than 28 degrees but above 25.