IMD rules out any seismic activity after 'mild tremors' in Chennai

After reports of mild tremors at Royapettah in Chennai on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Seismology, New Delhi said they have not recorded any earthquake.



Residents of Royapettah and Anna Salai complained of mild tremors in their localities but the Meteorological department observatories at Meenambakkam and Kodaikkanal reported that the observatories did not record any seismic activity on Wednesday.



Tirupati station is the closest station to Chennai and the observatory there also did not report any seismic activity. National Centre for Seismology scientist, Ravikant Singh in a statement said that the national network did not report any seismic activity or tremor signals near Chennai.