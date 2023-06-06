IMD tells Gujarat ports to hoist warning signal amid possible cyclonic storm in Arabian Sea

All ports in Gujarat have been asked to hoist a warning signal as a depression formed in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Fishermen have been told not to venture into the deep sea due to the weather phenomenon, it said.

“Depression has formed over Southeast Arabian Sea and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, 06th June, 2023 near latitude 11.3°N and longitude 66.0°E, about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1120 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1160 km south of Porbandar and 1520 km south of Karachi,” the IMD said in a statement.

“It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours over East-central Arabian Sea & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours,” it said.