IMD warns fishermen against venturing into sea

A red alert has already been issued in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for December 8.



The state revenue department has already alerted the district collectors to be cautious and to bring in National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in the respective districts expecting any eventuality.



The NDRF and SDRF teams have already been asked to be ready to move to the districts from where the calls are expected.



It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu received a deficit rainfall in November and the weather department has cautioned that December may fetch heavy rains.