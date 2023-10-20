IMD warns of cyclone forming in Arabian Sea, may affect Mumbai & Konkan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a cyclonic storm, ‘Tej’ developing in the Arabian Sea with a possibility of affecting Mumbai and coastal Konkan region, in Mumbai on Friday.

In a post on X, the IMD said that a depression was formed over South-west Arabian Sea around 920 east-southeast of Socotra in Yemen, 1190 kms southeast of Salalah Airport in Oman at 8.30 a.m.

“It is to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm on October 22 (Sunday),” the IMD has forecast.

The depression is expected to move towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts.