IMF cuts India's economic growth forecast to 6.8 pc in 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday cut its projection of India's economic growth in 2022 to 6.8 per cent, as it joins other global agencies that have trimmed forecasts.



The IMF had in July projected a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.4 per cent for India in the fiscal year that started in April 2022. Even that forecast was lower than 8.2 per cent projected in January this year.



India had grown at 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022).



In its annual World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday, the IMF said outlook for India is growth of 6.8 per cent in 2022 a 0.6 percentage point downgrade since the July forecast, reflecting a weaker-than-expected outturn in the second quarter and more subdued external demand.



IMF expects India's inflation rate to come down to the 4 per cent range in the next financial year with additional monetary tightening from being above the Reserve Bank's target of 6.9 per cent.

Daniel Leigh, the IMF's head of World Economic Studies Division, said at a news conference on Tuesday, "We do expect that inflation will come back into the inflation tolerance band 4 per cent in fiscal year 2023-2024, and additional monetary tightening is going to ensure that that happens."