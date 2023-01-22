Implement law on compensation to accident victims : Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to ensure within six months the enforcement of legal provisions pertaining to the grant of compensation to victims of road accidents caused by an uninsured vehicle as well as in cases of hit and run.

The central government told the court that it has amended the law pertaining to motor vehicles to grant compensation in case of accidents caused by uninsured vehicles but guidelines were yet to be framed.

It said now a scheme is in place for granting compensation to road accident victims even if the accident causing vehicle is uninsured and urged the court to give it a breathing time of six months to implement the change throughout the country.