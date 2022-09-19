Implementation of 'Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace' law in dismal state in Delhi: Swati Maliwal

Maliwal asked the Delhi government to urgently reconstitute the committees to include the required number of members as per the Act.



"Further, only members of repute should be allowed to be part of LCC in each district and the chairperson must be a woman belonging to the field of social work and committed to the cause of women. The LCC should not consist only of Government employees and instead must include external members also," the recommendation read.



It further said that each committee should be allocated proper and dedicated office space along with as many numbers of staff as it may require.