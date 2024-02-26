Improve services in JIPMER Puducherry, Congress leader tells Centre

The Opposition Congress on Monday urged the Centre to improve the healthcare services at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry and also in its hospital in the Karaikal branch of the college.

Addressing reporters in Puducherry, senior Congress leader V. Narayanasamy said he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening a new campus of JIPMER in Karaikal through video conference earlier in the day.

"Mere opening of campuses will not serve any purpose as the Centre should pay attention to full-fledged healthcare services in JIPMER. Neither the Centre nor the Puducherry government is paying any attention to ensuring healthcare services, particularly for patients coming to the hospital with cardiac-related ailments or cancer," he claimed.

The former chief minister also took a dig at the Rangasamy-led AINRC-BJP coalition ministry for failing the people in providing a good administration.

"It is indeed a matter of grave concern that the administration has shown its inefficiency in tackling crimes as Puducherry is now turning into a crime city and people are living in constant fear," he alleged and added that "narcotics were available all over Puducherry and the drug peddlers were going scot-free with the police not intervening."