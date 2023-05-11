Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: PTI supporters attack house of PM Shehbaz Sharif
Violent clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and security forces have left at least eight people dead and nearly 300 injured following Khan's arrest on Tuesday
11 May 2023, 9:44 AM
Former foreign minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested by Islamabad police, claims PTI.
11 May 2023, 9:44 AM
4 people dead in Peshawar, 91 have been brought to hospitals following the protests that came after Imran Khan's arrest in Pakistan, reports Dawn.
11 May 2023, 8:51 AM
Before reaching the PM Shehbaz Sharif's residence, the mob attacked the ruling PML-N Secretariat in Model Town, torching the vehicles parked over there. They also put the barriers there on fire.
11 May 2023, 8:39 AM
The supporters of former premier Imran Khan on Wednesday attacked the Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, police said. According to police, over 500 miscreants from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party reached the Model Town Lahore residence of the prime minister in the early hours of Wednesday and set ablaze vehicles parked over there.
