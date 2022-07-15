Imtiaz Ali feels sexologists do great service to society

Sharing his thoughts during a press event for the promotion of the show, Imtiaz said, "These doctors are doing great service to the society because they work from the shadows given the tabboo attached to the concept of sexuality."



Furnishing the reason behind his opinion, he said, "If you have a fracture, you walk upto an orthopedic. But, when it comes to sexual ailments or diseases, one has to keep the matters very low profile."



Talking about the inception of the story, the filmmaker, who is known for his off-beat stories like 'Tamasha', 'Rockstar' or the more commercial 'Jab We Met', told the media, "Back when I was in college and used to go back to Delhi from Jamshedpur after vacations, from the window seat (smartly integrating the name of his production company) of my train ride back to Delhi, I remember seeing advertisements of sexologists."