In a first, Akhilesh supports Rahul

In a move that could lead to political realignments in the coming months, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed solidarity with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been given a two-year jail term by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case for comments he made in Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



The court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.



Akhilesh, for the first time, has come out in Rahul's support, saying the BJP was defaming the country, public, harmony and the Constitution alike and cases of defamation were being filed against the opposition parties.