In AAP ruled Punjab, Khalistan sympathiser clash with police

To defuse the tension and in view of the situation's sensitivity, Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh told the media that the protesters have given enough proof that Lovepreet Toofan is innocent. "The SIT (Special Investigation Team) has taken note of it. These people will peacefully disperse now, and the law will take its course," he said.



A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district.



Videos and photos shared on social media showed crowd of protesters outside the police station, while the cops tried to control the crowd.