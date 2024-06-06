In Assam, highest NOTA votes cast in Sonowal's Dibrugarh constituency

The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, from where Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal was elected, polled the highest number of NOTA (None of the Above) votes in Assam, according to the Election Commission of India data.

Of the total 2,40,301 NOTA votes polled in the state, the highest 32,255 votes were cast in Dibrugarh.

The lowest 2,940 NOTA votes were recorded in Karimganj, from where BJP's Kripanath Malla was re-elected.

The new Kaziranga constituency, from where BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was elected, recorded the second highest number of NOTA votes at 24,431, followed by 23,204 in Darrang-Udalguri from where BJP's Dilip Saikia was re-elected.