In Bengal, Sourav Ganguly-BCCI issue takes political turn

Hours after the statement from the chief minister on October 17, Adhikari came out with his counter demanding the appointment of Ganguly as the brand ambassador of West Bengal and replacing Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan. The leader of the opposition also said that the chief minister's comments that Ganguly is the pride of West Bengal was a reflection of her late realization on this count. "Otherwise, she would have made Ganguly the state's brand ambassador long back," Adhikari said.



CPI-M was, however, trying to maintain a safe distance from this political spat over this Ganguly issue. Senior CPI-M leader and former West Bengal municipal affairs & urban development minister in the earlier Left Front regime, Ashok Bhattacharya, with whom Sourav Ganguly continues to share a cordial relationship, said that both Trinamool Congress and the BJP should keep away from making the former Indian cricket team captain a pawn in the political tug-of-war.



"I request both BJP and Trinamool Congress to stop dragging Sourav in this manner. He is beyond politics. However, I agree that Sourav is the fittest person to represent in ICC and I will be extremely happy to see him as the chairman there," Bhattacharya said.



Now, in the midst of this political tug-of-war, the question that is being asked is whether Sourav Ganguly, who had always maintained a fine balance in his associations with leaders across the party lines without directly getting involved in politics has ultimately himself become a toy in the political mud-slinging.