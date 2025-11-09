In Birbhum, forests bloom on Santal walls

On the mud walls of a small Santal house in Gopalnagar, trees rise through the roof to merge with the umbrella of the neem tree growing beside it. The path on which a male spotted deer and its fawn amble along is lined with tiny flowers and giant butterflies. Bright colours fill the decorated wings of larger than-life versions of bulbuls, babblers, barbets and parakeets. These avian inhabitants of the nearby Illambazar forest flutter against the dull white of the wall.

The pitch road that cuts across this village in Ilambazar block is dotted with many such Santal mud huts on either side. It’s not the music of unseasonal showers on her tin roof that alerts 75-year-old Churki Tudu. Rather it’s the sound of our footsteps as we walk along this painting, spread like kantha-in-clay on the outer wall of the house.

“Kids these days do new designs from phones and newspapers. Where was such variety in our times? We’d simply get some mud from the field and splash colours on the walls,” says Churki Tudu as she steps out of her room and stands at the entrance of her house. The ease with which she speaks tells us that she is used to curious visitors stopping to photograph the decorated walls of her house.

She doesn’t wait for us to ask, but rather dives straight into the subject she assumes we are interested in. “White mud, red mud, black mud (colours) made with hnarir tel (burnt oil residue scraped from cooking vessels)—these were the colours.” A pause, and she continues. “First, the old layer of clay would be scraped off the wall. Then a fresh layer of mud would be plastered and we would apply another coat. Finally, we would colour the border with kharimati (limestone or chalk).”

Churki is nostalgic about her childhood days in her birth home at Purba Barddhaman’s Akulia village. But she is aware of the Santal community’s rapidly changing ways, and the manner in which the new generation is adapting. She currently lives with her daughter in Gopalnagar. Their home is one of the 304 households in this village situated to the left of the Sriniketan Road, on the way to Ilambazar forest from Bolpur.

Roughly seven per cent of the total population of Birbhum are Adivasis. Santals are the majority—over 80 per cent (Census 2011).

“Most families in the village have two homes: a mud house and a cement one. The wall art is made on the mud house,” says Sumi, Churki’s 40-year-old daughter.