In Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal lambasts PM Modi, raises Adani issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Tuesday that the country is passing through difficult times as he mounted a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP-led central government.



"There is rampant loot by the Centre. They have looted more in seven years than what the Congress had looted in 75 years. The country is passing through difficult times. We are deeply worried about the situation," he charged.



Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister raised the Adani issue in the Delhi Assembly.



Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, Kejriwal alleged, "PM is less educated and does not understand things properly. This is worrisome."